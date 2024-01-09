Armed Robbery in the 1100 Block of MacArthur

Alexandria, LA for release (1/8/24)

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, at approximately 9:58 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 1100 block of MacArthur Drive in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a local business where a firearm was discharged. No one was injured during the robbery. The suspect is described as a black male 5’6” with a slim build.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.