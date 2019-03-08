Armed Robbery at The Dollar General in Pineville

The Pineville Police Department has arrested three suspects in connection with an armed robbery.

On March 5, around 9:00 p.m., the Pineville Police Department received a report that a suspect entered the Dollar General on Main Street, brandished a handgun, demanded money from the cash register and fled the scene.

It was discovered that Keith Dwayne Brown, 20, Natalia Burton, 18, and Nakeysia Johnson, 18, had conspired to commit an armed robbery at the Dollar General. The three had allegedly attempted to execute their plan twice before following through with it.

Brown brandished a handgun upon two Dollar General clerks, and Johnson, who was posing as a customer, attempting to distract one of the clerks. After obtaining money, Brown fled the scene to a nearby residence, where Burton was awaiting his arrival. Johnson remained on scene presenting herself as a victim.

On March 6 and 7, the Criminal Investigation Bureau located the suspects, all residents of 200 Ray Street Apt. 216, Pineville. They were arrested for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center and are being held without bond.