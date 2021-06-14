Armed Robbery Arrest

Alexandria, La. (June 12, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred Friday around 9:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of MacArthur Dr.

The victim in this incident was approached by a suspect who demanded her purse several times. The victim kept walking away when the suspect reached into his waistband and flashed a handgun. A witness noticed something was wrong, pulled his vehicle in between the victim and suspect, causing the suspect to flee the scene.

The detectives were able to gather key information from witnesses which led to the arrest of Clenard Earl Simmons, 40, of Alexandria, who was charged with attempted armed robbery. He was also charged with simple robbery from a previous incident and also booked on two outstanding warrants.

Alexandria Police would like to thank the witnesses who came forward with information leading to the arrest. However, there were several more witnesses that left the scene before detectives could speak with them. Please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099 if you were a witness or have any knowledge of this incident.