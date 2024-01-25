Armed Robbery and PHS Vehicle Burglary Arrest

The Pineville Police Department has arrested four individuals in connection to two separate incidents that occurred in close proximity to each other. On January 19, 2024, the Pineville Police Department received a report of a vehicle burglary at Pineville High School, 1511 Line Street. On January 22, 2024, an armed robbery was reported at Tanglewood Apartments 2114 Shreveport Highway.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to establish matching description of one subject connected to both incidents.

As a result of the investigation the following arrest have been made:

Evontae Walter: 19-year-old black male, Armed Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

Jacoree McGill: 18-year-old black male, Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.

Juvenile: Armed Robbery, Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Juvenile: Simple Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

Evontae Walter and Jacoree McGill are being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center.

“We are grateful for the hard work of our detectives who were able to connect these two incidents and make these arrests,” said Chief of Police Darrell Basco. “We are committed to keeping our community safe and will continue to investigate these crimes.”