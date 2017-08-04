Armed Robbery and Attempted 1st Degree Murder in Alexandria

Press Release – Early in the morning of August 2, APD officers responded to a report of a male lying in the middle of the roadway in the 2800 block of Overton Street. Officers arrived and found the male lying in the street, unconscious, with his shoes lying next to him and his pockets turned out. EMTs and Fire personnel arrived on scene, and the male was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Detectives and Crime Scene personnel began investigating the matter and obtained evidence that the male had been brutally attacked and robbed at that location. On August 3, detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

At around 5:00 pm on August 3, detectives, working with the US Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force, located and arrested Kaylane Varra, 21, of Alexandria. Varra was charged with 2nd Degree Robbery and Attempted 1st Degree Murder, and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The investigation continues, and the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.