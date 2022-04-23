Saturday, April 23, 2022
Area teams invited to Corey Gipson Team Camp at Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES — New Northwestern State basketball coach Corey Gipson is hosting a team camp June 16-17 at Prather Coliseum.Teams can register via an online form on the Corey Gipson Basketball Camps page at nsudemons.com/coreygipsonteamcamp.The cost of the camp is $350 per game with at least five games guaranteed.Payment, in check form only, is due May 27.Payment can be mailed to Corey Gipson Basketball Camps at Prather Coliseum (220 S. Jefferson St., Natchitoches, LA, 71497).For more information, email coreygipsonbasketballcamps@gmail.com

