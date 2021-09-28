Area coaches invited to attend Northwestern State basketball clinic Oct. 7

NATCHITOCHES

– Local basketball coaches who are interested in sharpening their tactical and strategic tools are invited to the Northwestern State basketball coaching and professional development clinic on Oct. 7.

Coaches can register online at demonbasketballcamps.com or in person at Prather Coliseum on the day of the event, which runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $30.

Guest speakers include NSU head men’s basketball coach Mike McConathy, women’s head coach Anna Nimz, men’s assistant coach Blake Cochran and former McNeese men’s head coach Steve Welch among others.

Taylor McFall, NSU’s head of student-athlete development, will provide details on what high school students need academically to qualify for and excel in college.

NSU basketball graduate assistants Travis Allen, K.C. Henry and Adrian Valadez will also present.