Are You Smarter Than An 8th Grader?

King Branch

September 1 – September 29

Students take tests based on the book they’ve checked out and based on their score, they will receive reward ‘points’. The more points the greater your chance to win one the three a gift cards! Winners will be announced at the Literacy party in early October.

Students must register by September 15th to be eligible for the drawing. For more information, call 318-445-3912. (Teens) FREE. www.rpl.org

