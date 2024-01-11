APT All Pro Tour & ProAM Golf Tournament March 19 – 23 To Benefit Manna House

The annual APT All Pro Golf Tour and the Walker GMC ProAM Golf Tournament, hosted at Links on the

Bayou golf course in Alexandria La., will once again benefit Manna House. Professional golfers from all over

the world will travel to Alexandria, La. for the Coca-Cola Dr. Pepper Open March 20 – 23 which will be played

at Links on the Bayou golf course.

This is the Manna Houses’ signature event which proceeds help to continue our long-standing tradition

of providing hot nutritional meals to all those who are suffering from food insecurity in our community. Last

year the Manna House served 104,861 meals.

The Walker GMC ProAM Tournament will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Links on the Bayou

golf course. Each ProAM team of three(3) will be paired with a professional golfer.

The entry fee of $1,000 per team includes green fees, golf cart, hole sponsorship, food and drinks

including the opportunity to play with a professional golfer. Entry forms are available on the Manna House

website – givetomannhouse.com and Manna House Facebook page.

“We are excited to be the beneficiary of this world-class golf tournament,” said Jessica Viator,

executive director of Manna House. Viator said a number of sponsorship packages are available including

Presenting Sponsors, Driving Range, Putting Green, Cart Sign, Hole Sponsors. Viator explained, it provides a

great opportunity to promote your business as well as your personal commitment and support of the less

fortunate in our community.

If you are not a golfer and would like to make a donation or purchase a sponsorship visit our website:

givetomannahouse.com or send a check to Manna House P.O. Box 6011 Alexandria, LA. 71307.

For more information contact Theresa Slater, tournament chairperson at (318)664-3603 or Jessica

Viator at (318)445-9053.