APSO searching for wanted Marksville man

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man from Marksville who’s wanted for battery charges.

38 year old Carl Ducote Jr. is wanted for one count of domestic abuse battery by serious bodily injury and one count of sexual battery.

Ducote is currently on state parole for a previous drug conviction. He’s described as a white male, 5’9″, 190 pounds with a large neck tattoo.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.