Friday, August 16, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

APSO searching for wanted Marksville man

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man from Marksville who’s wanted for battery charges.

38 year old Carl Ducote Jr. is wanted for one count of domestic abuse battery by serious bodily injury and one count of sexual battery.

Ducote is currently on state parole for a previous drug conviction. He’s described as a white male, 5’9″, 190 pounds with a large neck tattoo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

 

You May Also Like

Rick Gallot Drops out of Judicial Race

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Rick Gallot Drops out of Judicial Race

Local Church Celebrates 150th Birthday

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Local Church Celebrates 150th Birthday

“War Games” at Fort Polk

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on “War Games” at Fort Polk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV