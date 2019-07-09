APSO searching for missing woman from Marksville

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance in locating a missing Marksville woman.

35 year old Kasey Lane Bigum was last seen by family members on May 30th when she left her residence in the Marksville area with an unknown individual driving a red truck.

Kasey Bigum is described as a white female with a tattoo of an Asian symbol on her neck, a tattoo of stars behind her left ear and a tattoo on her chest.

She also had a white, blue heeler dog with her when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kasey Lane Bigum should contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4081.