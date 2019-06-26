Wednesday, June 26, 2019
APSO searching for missing person from Hessmer area

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

17 year old Carlos Ramos was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 22nd when he left a family member’s house in Hessmer on foot.

Investigators believe that he may be attempting to to make his way to another family member in the state.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan boots and a light green muscle shirt with a Batman logo.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos Ramos is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4081.

 

Carlos Peter Ramos

-Age: 17

-Height: 5’6″

-Weight: 145 pounds

-Hair: Brown

-Eyes: Hazel

