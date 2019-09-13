Friday, September 13, 2019
Local Headlines 

APSO is searching for domestic abuse suspect

Char Thomas

APSO – The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in a domestic abuse case.

Sheriff Doug Anderson said Carl Ducote Jr. of Marksville is wanted on one count of domestic abuse battery causing serious bodily injury and a count of sexual battery in connection with an alleged late July incident.

Ducote, 38, is 5’9” and 190 lbs. with a prominent neck tattoo. He is currently on parole for a previous drug conviction.

Anyone with information about Ducote’s location is asked asked to call APSO at 318-253-4000 or their local police department.

