April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 9 percent of drivers 15-19 years old involved in fatal crashes in 2019 were distracted.

To stay safe while texting, pull over and park your car in a safe location.

Designate your passenger as the “designated texter.”

Do not scroll through social media apps.

Put the cell phone in the truck or in the backseat.

ADP Public Information Officer Lane Windham warns drivers to stay distracted-free during driving.

You can receive a citation of up to $500 for texting while driving.

He hopes people realize how dangerous it is.

Louisiana law says if you’re under 18, you can’t speak or text on a cell phone while driving.

Windham says young drivers are more likely to text and drive.

He says Jackson Street and the traffic circle off MacArthur have the most accidents.

Saving your life and others is more important than answering a text message.

Learn to stay focused on the road and not on your phone.

Ask your friends in joining you not to text and drive and share your pledge on social media with #justdrive.