Approaching Weather Poses Flood Risk in Central Louisiana

GRANT PARISH, La – David Anderson enjoys staying in Grant Parish for work but heavy rain over the next 24 hours has him a little concerned.

“You can never tell when systems come through here. You can get some pretty nasty systems.”

Local “CENLA Weather” Meteorologist Nick Mikulas says Although an extreme threat is low, he still has an eye on the upcoming storm.

“What I think the big problem is going to be is once we get these storms to really start moving in by Wednesday morning, they’re going to roll over the same spot for several hours in some cases.”

That means some parts of Central Louisiana could get drenched with anywhere from 5-10 inches of rain.

Mikulas says the area can handle the rainfall… for the most part.

“If you’re getting 1 to 2 inch per hour rain, it goes on for several hours, you end up with some flooding problems.”

In case things do get that bad, Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain says the parish is offering sandbags for homes at risk of flooding.

“You put it in front of your home at the doorway and it works exactly like a dam or levee. And it and it’ll stop are almost completely stop the water from from seeping through.”

“Sheriff McCain says it’s first come, first serve, But to make sure you bring a shovel because everything else is provided, the sandbags that you need and even the sand right over here. Once you load up your bag, you take it back home and hopefully you’re well-protected from the inclement weather.”

Sand and sand bags are available in six locations in Grant Parish. The locations are Selma Ball Park, Prospect Ball Park, Pollock Fire Station, Grant Civic Center, Dry Prong Tennis Courts and Nantachie Acres.

Anderson says this kind of preparation just goes with living in Central and South Louisiana.

“Flooding is something that always occurs too along with having these heavy systems.”

But he says it makes for a difficult time.

“It’s just getting around certain roads, flooding can make it hard.”

So he’s telling everyone he knows, to take care… for the next couple of days.

