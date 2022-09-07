Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food

Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food

System.

Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,

skills, and inspiration they need to become change agents in Louisiana’s food system. Experts from across

the country will lead workshops on a variety of topics, including an overview of the food system,

grassroots organizing, food policy & food policy councils, food system equity and justice, leadership,

economics and more.

After completing the training, Louisiana Food Fellows will be better equipped to lead and/or participate in

local food movements in their communities and at the state level. Anyone can apply, and learn more, at

https://www.louisiana-central.com/lff.

Louisiana Central (formerly CLEDA) convened the first Louisiana Food Fellows cohort in 2015. Past Food

Fellows include USDA staff, Extension personnel, university professors, nonprofit leaders, farmers, high

school students, and retirees. Today there are over 70 Food Fellows alumni across the state.

“Our program graduates are on food policy councils, leading statewide networking events, selling at

farmers markets, and engaging in many other leadership activities,” said Bahia Nightengale, Executive

Director for Farm & Food at Louisiana Central. “We’re looking for a committed group of individuals who

want to make a difference and take on, or expand, leadership roles in their communities to support

sustainable and equitable food systems in Louisiana.”

“Louisiana Food Fellows is really an intersection of food systems work in our state. It’s the only place I

can think of where food system researchers, activists, educators, producers, and charitable food partners

can all come together to share information and resources. Too often we get pigeonholed with our

individual programs and projects.,” noted Extension educator and 2021 Food Fellow Cecelia Stevens.

“LFF allowed me to learn about other food systems work in the state which enhanced my own work and

outlook. 10/10 recommend this program!” added Stevens.

Louisiana Food Fellows is made possible with funding from the USDA National Resources Conservation

Service (NRCS). It is part of the Louisiana Central Farm & Food program, an effort that aims to

strengthen central Louisiana’s farm economy while increasing access to fresh food for all residents of the

region.

There is no cost to participate in Louisiana Food Fellows, but admission is competitive, and participants

are required to attend all nine evening workshops. “Louisiana Food Fellows builds a network of food

system leaders in Louisiana, strengthens our region, and helps small and mid scale agriculture develop and

prosper with community engagement,” said Jim Clinton, Louisiana Central CEO and President. “With

more leaders, the region’s local food economy has the foundation for a vibrant future.”

“We are looking for people who are interested in or who are already actively engaged in food systems work

in their communities,” Nightengale said. “Participants will connect with other advocates, producers, and

local food leaders from across the region and state, and they’ll gain a better understanding of their role and

potential impact in the food system.”

Applications are due by Friday, October 7th. Applicants will be notified within a week of the closing date

whether they have been accepted into the program. Once selected, participants will attend workshops

taught by nationally recognized experts. Workshops will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Alexandria.

Do you want to be a part of our 2022 leadership cohort? APPLY NOW! You can view our application and

further details by clicking this link https://cleda.wufoo.com/forms/z1q7ovv81w2m4jo/?fbclid=IwAR38sANByiZyeCFZbiPJbHfnOMHidtHdnXeTaUrmWlbEo6Mm8Y8OHW4DRy4