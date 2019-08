Valentina Sullivan was reported missing on August 7th and was last seen by her family on July 28th.

She may be in the Willow Glen Road area of Alexandria.

Sullivan is described as being 5’7″, 180 pounds and the clothing she was last wearing is unknown.

If you have information about Ms. Sullivan or know her whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.