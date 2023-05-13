APD Weapons Violations Arrest

Alexandria, LA (05/12/2023)

On March 24, 2023, the Alexandria Police Department assisted Houston Police Department with serving an arrest warrant for homicide on Jeremyah Smith in Alexandria. During the arrest, Smith was found to be in possession of an automatic firearm. Houston Police Department extradited Smith back to Houston where he later bonded out on the homicide charge and returned to Alexandria. The day Smith returned to Alexandria, the Alexandria Police Department Detectives obtained a warrant for Smith’s arrest and were able to effect the arrest on 5/12/2023. Smith was booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for Handling/Possession of a Machine Gun, Obstruction of Justice, and Resisting an Officer.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

See the attachment for the photography of Jeremyah Smith.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

