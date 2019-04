The Alexandria Police Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for 28 year old Roderick Turner.

Turner is wanted for attempted first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

His warrant is in connection to the shooting of a car on 13th and Magnolia Streets where a 5 year old child was inside the vehicle.

Roderick Turner should be considered armed and dangerous.