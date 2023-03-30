APD Wants to Remind You – Off Road Vehicles Are Not Allowed on Streets & Roadways

Alexandria, LA (03/29/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking the public’s help in deterring the operation of four-wheelers, side-by-sides, and other off-road vehicles on Alexandria’s streets and roadways.

As the weather gets warmer, and school lets out for summertime break, APD historically gets an increase in calls and complaints about four-wheelers, side-by-sides, and other off-rode vehicles operating on the streets and roadways of the City. The presence of off-road vehicles on our streets and roadways creates not only a nuisance, but a serious safety hazard as well. APD is advising the public that Officers, along with help from other Law-Enforcement agencies, will be actively and aggressively issuing citations to the operators of these vehicles for violation of Louisiana Revised Statue (LRS) 14:99.2; “Reckless Operation of an Off-Road Vehicle”. The off-rode vehicle will also be towed, and proof of ownership will be required before it is returned to its rightful owner. APD has contacted local Prosecutors and Judges, to assure all citations and/or arrests, are prosecuted.

APD is concerned with the public’s safety, as well as the safety of the operators of the off-rode vehicles. APD is asking the public’s assistance in addressing this ongoing problem. We ask that the public report all sightings of off-road vehicles on our streets and roadways.

If anyone has any information about off-rode vehicle being ridden on the street or roadway, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.