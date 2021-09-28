Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

APD Shooting Investigation

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, LA (Sept. 27, 2021) – Alexandria police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Elliot Street near Bolton Avenue.

At approximately 1:23 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound. Upon arrival they spoke to the male juvenile victim who stated he was at a party on Elliot Street when he heard gunshots and was struck by a bullet from an unknown suspect. The wound the victim received is non-life threatening. The suspect is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

You May Also Like

Pollack Man Arrested for Multiple Sex Crimes

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Update on Amphitheater Project in Downtown Alexandria [PHOTOS]

Jeff Barnd

School Closures: 4/3/17

KLAX-TV ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *