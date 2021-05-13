Thursday, May 13, 2021
APD Shooting Investigation

UPDATE****

Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the shooting incident that occurred Tuesday evening in the 2100 block of Webster Street. A juvenile has been charged with second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

 

Alexandria, La. (May 11, 2021) –  Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 7:55 p.m. this evening in the 2100 block of Webster Street. One victim is deceased after sustaining a gunshot wound during the incident. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

