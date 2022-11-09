APD Seeking Suspect in Shooting Incident

Alexandria, La. (Nov. 9, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.