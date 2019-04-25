APD seeking information on Lee Street shooting

The Alexandria Police Department is seeking information from the public on a shooting that happened earlier this month on Lee Street.

APD says that a man was shot at the Spirit Store on Lee Street on April 14th. The suspect involved in the shooting is described as a black male, wearing a blue hat and all white clothing. At the time of the shooting he was armed with a .45 caliber handgun.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 441-6416.