APD searching for suspect in Harris Street shooting

Alexandria Police Detectives are looking for a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the evening on January 17th, 2023.

At approximately 08:00 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a local hospital, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered that a 36-year old male from Pineville, LA, had been shot while in the 2800 block of Harris Street in Alexandria. Alexandria Detectives interviewed the victim before he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries, and determined the suspect is unknown at this time. The victim is now in stable condition.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.