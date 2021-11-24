Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Local Headlines 

APD searching for missing person

Miranda Thomas 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (Nov. 23, 2021) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate Jasmine Owens, 30, who is described as being 5’3” and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

According to APD, she has been missing since Nov. 2nd and was last believed to be in the Marrero area.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact Det. Thomas Rodney at 318-441-6428 or the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

