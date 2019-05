The Alexandria Police Department responded to a bank in the 3700 block of Jackson street around 11:20 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

According to authorities, a white male entered the bank and presented a note to a teller demanding money. He fled on foot shortly after.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 441-6416 or 449-5099.

The suspect can be seen in the picture below.