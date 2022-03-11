APD, RPSO Arrest Garden District Burglar

Alexandria, La. (March 11, 2022) – Alexandria police, with assistance from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department, arrested a 25-year-old in connection with more than 20 burglaries in the Garden District over the past several months.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday, APD officers and RPSO deputies working together in a joint crime suppression detail in the Garden District apprehended and arrested Desmon Williams, 25, of Alexandria, for one count of burglary of an inhabited building, two counts of attempted burglary of an inhabited building and one count of resisting an officer.

After further investigation, Williams admitted to performing more than 20 burglaries in the Garden District area. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

“The Alexandria Police Department would like to express its thanks to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in making this arrest,” said Police Chief Ronney Howard. “I’m proud of the work our APD officers are doing and we appreciate the tremendous support we get from the Sheriff’s office as we work together in joint crime suppression unit operations to reduce crime in the Alexandria area. This arrest shows the value of the hard work and planning that goes into our targeted joint crime suppression efforts.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6460.