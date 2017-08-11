Local Headlines Top Stories 

APD Requests Help in Locating Missing Juvenile

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

APD is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Hueasha “Asha” Scott is 15 years old, and was last seen on Saturday, August 5, around 1 am, in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. She was last seen wearing a yellow and pink shirt and pink shorts. She is approximately 5’4″ tall, and has long braids.

If you have seen Asha Scott, or have any information that could help locate her, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call APD Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.

You May Also Like

Arrest Made in Domestic Abuse Battery Case

KLAX-TV ABC 31 0

Scholarship Honors Fallen Alexandria Police Officers

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Scholarship Honors Fallen Alexandria Police Officers

NSU welcomes new president

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on NSU welcomes new president

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *