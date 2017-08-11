APD Requests Help in Locating Missing Juvenile

APD is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Hueasha “Asha” Scott is 15 years old, and was last seen on Saturday, August 5, around 1 am, in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. She was last seen wearing a yellow and pink shirt and pink shorts. She is approximately 5’4″ tall, and has long braids.

If you have seen Asha Scott, or have any information that could help locate her, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call APD Dispatch at (318) 449 -5099.