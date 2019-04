43 year old Heather Cameron, of Alexandria, was last seen on March 31st on Madeline street and was reported missing several days later.

Heather Cameron is 5’2″ and 130 pounds (clothing unknown).

If you see Heather, or know of her whereabouts, please contact APD’s Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.