APD puts out BOLO for stolen tractor

Alexandria, LA (04/11/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a felony theft involving a tractor that happened at a local business.

On Saturday, March 18th, Alexandria Police were dispatched to a local business in the 5900 block of Coliseum Boulevard in reference to a 2017 Model 5100E John Deere tractor, equipped with a front end loader, being stolen. Officers obtained video footage from surveillance cameras showing the suspect to be driving what appeared to be a white extended cab Chevrolet truck, pulling a dark colored trailer. The tractor was loaded on the trailer and the suspect drove away westbound on Coliseum Boulevard.

Here is a stock photo of the type of John Deere tractor that was stolen.

We are asking the public to BOLO for this vehicle and tractor in an attempt to help locate it.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.