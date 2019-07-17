APD officer boxes for charity, honoring fallen officers

Alexandria Police Officer Anthony Deshautelle, the reigning state heavyweight boxing champion, will be competing in a charity boxing match August 17th in the Battle of the Badges competition in the Monroe Civic Center. The event puts police officers and fire fighters in the ring from across the South to raise money for MedCamps Louisiana, which provides one week of camp at no charge to 5,000 children from throughout the state with various illnesses and disabilities.

The August match will be Deshautelle’s second time to step in the ring this year. He traveled to San Diego in June to participate in a Battle of the Badges event on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Midway and won.

Deshautelle, 51, is listed at 6’3″ and 240 pound. He’s a native of Marksville and is currently a community police officer assigned to work with Alexandria Parks and Recreation youth programs.

Rather than keeping the belts he wins, Deshautelle donates them in memory of fallen Alexandria Police officers. Two of the belts he has won are on display at Alexandria Police headquarters and each has been dedicated to a fallen officer. “I want to let people know we remember these guys. Let them know they are not forgotten,” he said.

General admission tickets for the 15th Annual Battle of the Badges event at 6 p.m. August 17th at the Monroe Civic Center are $12 while reserved seating is $25. VIP seating is also available. For more information, see the event website at http://battleofthebadges.com.