APD officer attacked, suspect in custody

At around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon, APD Dispatch received a call about a man in the middle of the road, screaming and hitting cars as they passed, at the intersection of Shannon Road and Carl Street. Around the same time, one of the drivers saw two officers working a traffic detail nearby and flagged them down about the man in the road. One of the officers went to the intersection and encountered the suspect, who appeared intoxicated and was screaming obscenities.

The officer got out of his car and the suspect, later identified as Demarcus Davis, 27, immediately became aggressive and started approaching. In response, the officer tried to talk to Davis and de-escalate the situation verbally, but Davis would not stop shouting. The officer drew his taser and stepped back to maintained a safe distance as Davis approached.

When Davis neared the car, he jumped into the police car and as he did this the officer deployed his taser, which was only partially effective. Davis was able to put the car in gear, at which point the officer radioed for help, engaged him and they fought as the officer attempted to get the car back into park. While other units were en route to assist, a citizen who was passing by stopped and got out of his car to aid the officer in gaining control of Davis. Other officers arrived and they were able to get Davis in handcuffs. The car was stopped before it struck anything.

The officer was treated for minor injuries. Davis was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, after which he was brought to APD for interview and then transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. His charges are not yet determined, but will be related to battery on a police officer and carjacking, in addition to the initial offense of disturbing the peace.