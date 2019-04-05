APD officer arrested for excessive force

The charges stem from a March 18th incident in which the officer, Devn Cates, arrested a 30-year-old man for possession of ecstasy. When the suspect refused to follow instructions to sit down after being brought to the jail, the officer placed the suspect in a headlock and threw him to the ground. The suspect, who was handcuffed, appeared to be knocked unconscious upon hitting the floor. The suspect was then transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

After investigating the matter and reviewing the evidence, APD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Officer Cates.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon and being booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

“While I am disappointed that this incident occurred, I assure citizens that we hold the City’s employees to a high standard of ethical conduct, especially our law enforcement officers,” said Mayor Hall.

Chief Jerrod King says the investigation of the incident continues.

“We will not tolerate our officers using excessive force or disrespecting the rights of citizens,” said Chief King. “Above all else, law enforcement officers have an obligation to seek truth and justice. This holds true even when an officer has done wrong or is accused of doing wrong. We will maintain our professionalism and treat everyone with respect.”