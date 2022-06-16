APD offers advice about what to do if you witness a Hit & Run

A Hit and Run is when a motor vehicle is involved in a collision with another vehicle, person, or property, then departs the scene without leaving information or providing aid. A Hit and Run offense can range from a misdemeanor to a felony, depending on the extent of damage to property or injury to a person.

So, what do you do if you witness one???

If the driver of the collision is injured, stay with the driver and call 9-1-1.

If the driver of the collision is not injured, focus on the vehicle departing the scene to get as much information as possible and call the police.

Here’s what to you will need to tell police:

Location of the collision

Fleeing vehicle description, including license plate, make, model, color, location of damage

Fleeing vehicle description, including age, race, gender, hair color

Direction of travel of fleeing vehicle

FYI, if you witness a possible impaired/intoxicated driver, the instructions on what to do are exactly the same.