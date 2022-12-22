APD Needs Help Identifying Next of Kin of a Deceased Male

Alexandria Police are asking the public’s help in identifying any family or friends of 50-year old Hispanic male Gilmer Jaleon Lopez, in reference to a recent traffic related death.

Last Friday night, December 16, at approximately 11:32 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2500 Block of Lee Street in reference to an unknown male being struck by an Alexandria Fire Department fire truck. EMT and Ambulance personnel arrived momentarily, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers identified the male as Gilmer Jaleon Lopez, formally of 1831 Turner Street, Alexandria, LA. Officers are currently working to identify the next of kin at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation, but now are asking the public for their help in this matter.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at phone number (318) 441-6408, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.