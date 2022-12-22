APD looking for Turner Street Shooter

Alexandria, LA (12/22/2022)

Alexandria Police Detectives are currently investigating a shooting that occurred last night on Turner Street.

At approximately 03:05 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Turner Street in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 27-year old male that had been shot in the leg. The victim stated he was sitting in his vehicle under his carport when he heard several gun shots and felt one of the bullets strike his leg. He turned and saw an unknown vehicle driving away from the front of his residence. While Officers were on scene, medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital for his non-life threatening wound.

In addition to the victim’s vehicle being struck, Alexandria Police Detectives and Crime Scene discovered one other vehicle and a building that had been hit by gunfire, along with a count of 22 spent shell casings near the victim’s residence,

Alexandria Detectives are currently trying to identify the unknown suspect or suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

