APD looking for the man that allegedly murdered Skyler Delaney

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 11:35 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to 211 4th Street, Rapides Regional Hospital in reference to someone arriving with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, the investigation revealed one person had been shot and was in critical condition. The incident is believed to have happened in the Sycamore Street area of Alexandria.

Later that same afternoon, Alexandria Police Detectives arrested Bryan W. Ortego of Pineville LA for Obstruction of Justice and Distribution of CDS I (Marijuana) in connection with this case.

Days later, the victim, 18-year-old Skyler Delaney of Pineville LA succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Alexandria Police Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Roosevelt London for one count of Second Degree Murder. London is described as a black male, 5’8” and 180 lbs.

London is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

