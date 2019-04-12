APD K-9 Jerry passes away

At around 2:45 p.m. yesterday, one of the Alexandria Police Department’s K9s passed away at the LSU Veterinary Hospital in Baton Rouge. K9 Jerry spent several years patrolling Alexandria’s streets with his handlers starting in May 2015.

Jerry sustained an injury on duty in February that led to recurring problems with his back. The back problems continued, and about two weeks ago, he suffered another injury that inhibited his ability to walk. Ultimately, he lost use of hind legs. Earlier this week APD took Jerry to Baton Rouge for ongoing treatment. He was sedated for an MRI and other treatment did not regain consciousness.

“These K9s are part of our family,” said Chief Jerrod King. “They live and work with their handlers every day, and that closeness forms a special bond between them. My heart goes out to Jerry’s handler, Officer Luneau, as well as Officer Luneau’s family and the officers who worked with Jerry.”

“Jerry was a sweet dog, and everyone loved him,” said Sergeant Debbie Blackwood, K9 supervisor. “He was responsible for numerous seizures of drugs and weapons, performed building searches and contributed to the capture of many criminals. He will be missed.”

Jerry would have been seven years old on May 1.