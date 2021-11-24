APD is asking for public help to locate missing person

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Alexandria, La. (Nov. 23, 2021)¬ – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Larry Thibodeaux, 73.

According to the Alexandria Police department, Thibodeaux was last contacted in Atlanta, GA., Nov. 20, while boarding a Greyhound bus for Alexandria. He was scheduled to arrive in Alexandria on Nov. 21st, but was not on the bus as scheduled.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact Det. Thomas Rodney at 318-441-6428 or the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

