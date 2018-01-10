APD Investigation Leads to Arrest for Burglary

Press Release – On January 9, around 7:30 am, APD officers responded to a report of a burglary of a business in the 800 block of Dallas Ave. Officers arrived and contacted the complainant, who identified the stolen items and said that a dolly had apparently been used to take the heavy items from the scene. Officers conducting the investigation found the point of entry, where the fence surrounding the property was cut. Tracks, apparently from the dolly, led away from the fence.

Officers followed the tracks to a nearby house in the 2900 block of Cypress, where they continued into the house. Officers secured the scene and contacted the detective division to obtain a search warrant for the house. Once the warrant was obtained, officers entered the house and made contact with the occupants.

One occupant, Jermen Rosenthal, 27, was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary. The stolen property from the business was located inside the house and recovered.