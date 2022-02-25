Friday, February 25, 2022
APD Investigating Traffic Accident That Injures 3

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 23, 2022) – Alexandria police responded to a traffic accident yesterday afternoon that resulted in injuries to three people, including life-threatening injuries to a 15-year-old passenger.

Officers responded to a report of a traffic accident at approximately 2:42 p.m Wednesday in the 7800 block of Jackson Street at its intersection with Ola Street. The accident involved a Honda CRV and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of each vehicle sustained moderate injuries and they were taken to local hospitals for treatment. A 15-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles sustained serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The accident investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information about this accident, please contact the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at 318-441-640

