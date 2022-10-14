APD Investigating Thursday Night Armed Robbery

Alexandria, La. (Oct. 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Thursday evening at a business on Lakeside Drive.

A little after 7 p.m. Thursday, APD received a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive. Initial investigation revealed an unknown male came into the business wearing all black, including a black hoodie and ski mask, produced a handgun, and demanded money. The victim gave the suspect an undetermined amount of cash, upon which the suspect fled on foot.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.