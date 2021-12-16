APD Investigating Similar Attempted Burglaries

Alexandria, La. (Dec. 15, 2021) – Alexandria police are actively investigating two attempted burglaries Wednesday morning during which the electric meter was removed and the home’s main breaker was turned off. In one of the attempts, a stand-by generator was turned off as well.

The first reported attempted break-in occurred at around 2:44 a.m. Wednesday morning at a residence on George’s Lane. The homeowner called the Alexandria Police Department when the alarm went off and officers arrived minutes later but found no intruders inside or outside the residence.

Following that incident, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to another reported burglary on Bayou Roberts Road. Upon arrival, officers found the electrical meter had been removed. No entry had been made by anyone into the residence.

After talking to the homeowners and several neighbors, a silver Nissan Sentra was reported being in the area of both reported burglaries. Officers located the unoccupied vehicle and had it towed for evidence collection.

These incidents are the second and third reported cases where the electrical meter was removed on an attempted burglary. The first instance was on December 9, and occurred on Lexington Drive.

APD encourages residents to report suspicious activity or any signs of tampering with your home’s electric meter. Detectives stress that the best way to stop a burglary is to lock up and be vigilant.

Detectives are actively following up on leads. If anyone has any information about these or other burglaries, or if anyone has any video they think might help solve these or other crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416