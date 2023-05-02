APD investigating shots fired/body found on Johnston St.

Alexandria, LA (05/02/2023)

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at approximately 08:52 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to 201 Johnston Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, the investigation revealed one person had been shot and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased victim has been identified as Elliot B. Dauzart, age 23, of Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department Detective Division is continuing their investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/