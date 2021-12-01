Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

APD Investigating Shots Fired at Car on Hynson St.

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, LA (Nov. 30, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating an incident of shots being fired at a vehicle on Hynson Street Tuesday evening.

At approximately 8:17 p.m., Alexandria Police responded to a report of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. Upon officer’s arrival, the driver of the vehicle stated she was driving on Hynson Street when she heard gunshots and heard bullets strike her vehicle. The driver was not injured and the identity of the suspect is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

You May Also Like

Alexandria Teen Charged with Battery

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Re//DEFINED has announced it has been granted approval from the Louisiana Department of Health to launch its healthcare network

Char Thomas

Second Arrest Made in Connection with Vehicles Stolen from Baton Rouge

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *