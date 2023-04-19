APD investigating a shooting that leaves victim in critical condition

Alexandria, LA (04/19/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that took place yesterday morning.

On Tuesday, April 18th, at approximately 09:43 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of Monroe Street and Louisiana Avenue in reference to reports of gunshots, and someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 26-year old male, from Alexandria, LA, that had been shot, laying near that intersection. The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, and was treated for his life threatening wounds. The victim is currently stable, but still is in critical condition.

Alexandria Police Detectives are investigating the shooting, and any further findings on the matter will be released at a later date.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.