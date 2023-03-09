APD Investigating Shooting on Sunset Drive

Alexandria, LA (03/08/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning on Sunset Drive.

At approximately 03:08 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a location on England Drive in reference to a shooting that occurred minutes before on Sunset Drive, Alexandria, LA. Upon Officers arrival, they interviewed a 21-year old female from Alexandria, LA, who stated her vehicle was struck by gunfire while she was at the apartments located on Sunset Drive. She suffered a minor, non-life threatening injury, from some type of flying debris, and was treated at the scene by a local ambulance.

Alexandria Detectives collected evidence from the location on Sunset Drive, but the suspects are unknown at this time.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

