APD Investigating Shooting On Gus Kaplan Drive

Alexandria, LA (03/09/2023)

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon on Gus Kaplan Drive.

At approximately 03:36 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 1900 block of Gus Kaplan Drive in reference to reports of gunshots being fired in the area. Upon Officers arrival, they interviewed witnesses, and determined the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving on Gus Kaplan Drive. An 11-year old male, while sitting in a vehicle near where the shooting was taking place, was struck in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening injury.

Alexandria Detectives collected evidence from the location and secured photographs of the two suspect vehicles, along with a photograph of another vehicle of interest.

The gray Dodge Charger is a vehicle of interest. The other two vehicles are the suspect vehicles that were involved in the gunshots being fired on Gus Kaplan Drive.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.