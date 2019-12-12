APD investigating shooting on 16th and Holly Streets

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:30 a.m. at 16th and Holly Streets in Alexandria.

When officers arrived they found one male who had been shot twice. The man was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The other man involved in the incident was still at the scene and was brought to APD to be interviewed.

Authorities say that the man who was still on scene was approached by another man while sitting in his truck. Words were exchanged between the two and an altercation occurred inside of the truck and that’s when shots were fired.

No further information is available at this time and the investigation is on-going.